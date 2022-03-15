Metro & Crime

Police arrest 11 suspects over murder, burning of Ogun monarch, vehicle

Eleven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Olu of Agodo town in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, His Royal Highness Oba Odetola Olajide.

 

Recall that the late traditional ruler had gone to his community to clear the grave side of his late brother, but was attacked by a group of hoodlums numbering about 50; allegedly led by one Gbeminiyi Sotade, while three of his relatives were also assaulted with machete.

 

The Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Hauwa Idris in a statement yesterday said: “On January 28, 2022, a petition was received from one Odetola Okuribido on behalf of the entire Okuribido Royal Family of Agodo town, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State. “She said on Monday Janu-ary  24, 2022 the monarch was murdered by one Gbeminyi Sotade aka okon and his cohorts.

 

The hoodlums was said to have pushed the Traditional Ruler into his Red Toyota Sienna Spot Utility Vehicle with Registration number APP 55 GF while one Agbara drove the vehicle in the company of other hoodlums to a nearby forest, where they poured petrol on him and the vehicle was set ablaze with the corpse locked in it.”

 

Three persons were said to have narrowly escaped death on the fateful day and they are Alfa Wahab, Deborah Onilere and Lydia Odetola.

 

“Eleven suspects have so far been arrested and they have confessed to their involvements in the crime and when asked why they attacked and murdered the Traditional Ruler; they claimed it was one land grabber leader that sent them, while, efforts are at top gear to arrest others at large

 

