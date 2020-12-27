Police arrest 12 in Anambra over diversion of govt revenue

At least twelve persons have been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for operating illegal hospitality industries and services in Anambra State.

The suspects were invited to the crime monitoring unit of the Area command at Amawbia following a petition by the Anambra State government through the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Art Work, Culture and Tourism for operating in the state without registration.

The ministry in a public statement signed by the Commissioner, Dr Christian Madubuko, disclosed that they had earlier invited the management of such business in the state to register with the ministry during the two weeks free registration exercise given by the State Government or pay a fine of N50, 000.

The arrest which commenced recently on the order of the State Government according to a director in the ministry, Mrs. Stella Annah was as a result of flagrant disregard of government directives.

She said most of the business premises of those invited by the police were sealed off for non compliance but was reopened for business on their own in abuse of government free registration exercise.

She said that the exercise will reopen again in all the 21 local government areas of the state as soon as the Christmas festivities and holidays are over pointing out that the ministry is determined and committed to ensure that the revenue generation of the ministry was not diverted to private pockets

