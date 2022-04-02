Metro & Crime

Police arrest 13 for arson in Ogun

No fewer than 13 persons have been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command in Itori area of Ewekoro Local Government Area for their roles in the wanton destruction of property following an accident that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Saturday.

According to him, the suspects were some of those who went on rampage when a smuggler’s vehicle who they believed was being chased by men of the Nigeria Customs Service knocked down the motorcyclist and killed him.

“The hoodlums immediately went berserk and started vandalising vehicles of innocent passerbys.

“After setting ablaze some vehicles, the hoodlums moved to a popular hotel in the area where officers of Nigeria Customs usually lodge and started looting and vandalising the hotel.

“Immediately a distress call was made to the police, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, deployed men of the special squad to the scene to collaborate with policemen from Ewekoro and other adjoining stations to bring the situation under control.

“On getting to the scene, the hoodlums who attacked the policemen by throwing stones at them were eventually subdued and 13 amongst them were apprehended,” Oyeyemi said.

 

