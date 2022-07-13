Metro & Crime

Police arrest 13 vandals of railway facilities across the country

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Taiwo Jimoh Detectives attached to the Railway Police Command, have arrested 13 vandals of Railway facilities across the country. The suspects, Abubarkar Ayuba (22), Musa Ibrahim (17), Umar Bello (18), Samaila Rabiu (18), Yahaya Abubakar  18), Benedict Matthew (20), Ismalia Ibrahim (18), and Abdullahi Iliyasu (20), Abdulrazak Abubakar, Khamisu Abba, Abdulganiyu Abubakar others are Idowu Abiodun and David Titus It was learnt that on May 12, operatives of the Railway Police Command upon credible tip-off by a group of Civilian Joint Task Force arrested five suspected

vandals in Abakwa axis of Kaduna State. They were intercepted while removing and vandalising rail irons of the Abakwa old rail line with a gas cylinder. Another three suspects were similarly arrested for vandalism of standard gauge rail pandrol clips property of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC)/Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC). The suspects were arrested on June 17, while ten sacks of vandalised standard gauge rail pandrol clip irons, measuring scale, and hammer were recovered from them. Meanwhile, the Minna Division of the Railway Police Command also arrested three persons with two hundred and twenty pandrol clips. The suspects were arrested at kilometer 735, along Korota Village, Maikunkele Beji section of Niger State. Also, the Kafanchan Railway Police Division upon receiving information also intercepted a truck load of vandalised railway iron rails, tucked away in a bush at Unguwar Yawa Village, Zango Kataf Local Government Kaduna State.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

