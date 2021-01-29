Metro & Crime

Police arrest 13-year-old boy in Lagos for raping six-year-old girl repeatedly

The police in Lagos State have arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl several times in the Ikotun area of the state.
It was learnt that the boy (name withheld), was caught by residents on Alamu Olaleye Street, Governor’s Road, Ikotun, last Saturday when he again defiled the girl.
The victim confessed to residents that it was not Chibuzor’s first time, which angered the people and the matter was reported at the Ikotun Police Division.
According to online news portal, SaharaReporters the matter was also reported by the victim’s family to a human rights group, Women of Inestimable Values Foundation, which also made a formal report to the police station.
According to a source in the area, the two were caught by observant neighbours, and the girl confirmed that she had been abused several times by the teenager.
She said: “The boy was caught last Saturday. It was obviously not his first time as the little girl also confessed that he had sexual penetration with her several times. She was staying with her grandmother. But the woman had gone out when the incident happened.
“Chibuzor (not real name) invited the girl again to come and ‘play’ and there, he was caught. The police said the suspect will be tried in a juvenile court but they have taken him away from Ikotun.
“We were shocked. It was around evening. We didn’t know how a 13-year-old boy would be sleeping with a six-year-old girl? If he was an adult, a mob would have beaten him to a pulp. I think this incident calls for proper parental upbringing of children. The rate at which boys are smoking, taking drugs and going wayward in some parts of Lagos State is alarming,” a resident, who identified himself only as Phillip, said.
It was learnt that the case had been transferred from the Ikotun Police Division to the Gender Unit of the state Police Command in Ikeja.

