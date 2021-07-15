Metro & Crime

Police arrest 1,458 suspects, recover 110 arms in Lagos

Police yesterday said they arrested 1,458 suspected criminals between May and July at different locations in Lagos State. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed this, said the police also recovered several arms and ammunition from the suspects. The police chief, who paraded the suspects, told journalists that those arrested included armed robbers, cultists, murderers, kidnappers and traffic robbers.

Odumosu also said that a policeman was killed during one of the gun battles between policemen and men of the underworld. He advised residents, in possession of illegal arms, to submit them to the police or be ready to face the full wrath of the law if caught in the ongoing arms and ammunition mopup exercise in the state.

The police chief said the paraded suspects also included 1,320 suspected criminals, who were arrested during raids on suspected black spots on Monday. According to him, 66 suspected armed robbers were apprehended between May and July – 36 of them were arrested in May, 18 were nabbed in June while the remaining 12 were arrested in July.

He also said a total of 110 arms and 125 ammunition were recovered in different parts of the state. Odumosu also said that 72 suspected cultists, including those picked up during the annual 7/7 celebration by cult groups, were arrested during the period under review. The police commissioner disclosed that 30 of the suspected cultists were arrested in May, 20 apprehended in June while 22 were arrested in July.

