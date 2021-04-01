Police arrest 16 suspected cultists In Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested 16 suspected cultists on a revenge mission at Oko Olowo area of Ilorin, the state capital.

This was made known on Thursday by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Lawal Bagega, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the Command.

Bagega explained that the anti-kidnapping and anti-cultists teams of the Command in collaboration with vigilante groups stormed Oko-Olowo area and arrested the suspects including four females and 12 males who confessed to be members of Aiye and Eiye

confraternities.

The Commissioner added that the operatives of the Command were able to recover dangerous weapons including guns, machetes, axes, charms large wrap of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, reiterating that the Command would collaborate with the relevant agencies to bring crime and criminality to barest minimum in the state.

And in another development, the Commissioner said that the Command also raided a criminal hideout in Moro Local Government Area of the state and recovered six pieces of locally fabricated guns meant to be used by the criminals for their nefarious criminal activities

