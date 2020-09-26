News

Police arrest 17 teachers over exam malpractices

Seventeen teachers allegedly involved in examination malpractice during this year’s West African Examination Council (WAEC), have been arrested by the Police. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who presented the suspects to journalists at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said some principals were among the culprits. According to Mba, the feat was a product of “robust” collaboration between the examination body and the Police. He noted that the said synergy was aimed at strengthening the integrity of the examination.

He said: “In line with that new spirit of collaboration and partnership intended to help in stamping out all kinds of examination malpractices in the country, WAEC officials and leadership worked very hard with the NPF during the last August/September WAEC examination that was conducted across the country to fish out all persons that are perpetrating or aiding the perpetration of examination malpractices in any of its form within the country.

“It is in line with this new approach and partnership that we present to you today, a total of 17 suspects arrested from different parts of the country. “Paradoxically the bulk of these suspects who are aiding the perpetration of these fraud and exam malpractices all happen to be persons who were employed, trained and paid to promote the educational system.

I am talking of teachers. All of them are teachers. “They are the ones that work as supervisors, invigilators or as the host teachers in the schools the exams are conducted.” He warned perpetrators of examination malpractice to have a rethink as, according to him, the Force has since developed intervention approaches that will facilitate the tracing, arrest and subsequent prosecution of offenders.

He added: “We want to issue this strong warning to members of the public out there including parents, guardians, teachers and even the candidates who are preparing to sit for subsequent examinations that we have been able, working in conjunction with WAEC, to develop very robust intervention approaches, very robust technologies that will always enable us to detect, trace and find anyone who has been involved in any form of cheating and fraud in WAEC exams.” Earlier, representative of the Head, (National Office) of WAEC Nigeria and Registrar of Council, Mrs Omolemi Hassan, commended the police over the working relationship.

She said: “Indeed during the exams many people were talking about leakage and so on. There was no leakage at all. “It was just a situation where those we trusted with our question papers, those who were nominated by Ministries of Education in different states, they were the ones after we gave them questions papers may be at 9am for an exam of 9.30am, they stopped to take pictures and put on websites and WhatsApp groups. “They are indeed those who have tried to scuttle our efforts. But we thank God because we have a lot of devices within the council that detect malpractices.”

