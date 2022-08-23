Metro & Crime

Police arrest 18 suspected kidnappers in Benue, recover arms

….middle-aged man held for allegedly vandalising PDP billboards

The Benue State Police Command yesterday paraded 18 suspected kidnappers it arrested in Ado Local Government Area of the state.

 

The Command is also in custody of a middle-aged man who was nabbed while allegedly vandalising billboards mounted in strategic positions in Makurdi metropolis by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Abass who paraded the suspected criminals at the command’s headquarters in Makurdi said they were rounded off “while trying to bypass police checkpoints at Utonkon road,” in the area.

Mr. Abass said in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anene Sewuese Catherine, a Superintendent of Police ) SP), that the kidnappers were arrested on Sunday at about 0730hrs through a tip off. “Police officers deployed to    the area in collaboration with members of the community were able to intercept and arrest 18 suspects all male of Ikpayongo, Gwer Local Government Area.”

Items recovered from them, according to Mr. Abass included: “one (1) AK-47 rifle and two (2) magazines loaded with thirty (30) rounds of 6.72mm live ammunition.”

He said investigation into the matter was ongoing. Meanwhile, the state publicity secretary of the PDP, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, who spoke to newsmen on the destruction of the party’s billboards said the suspect, Ternenge Kpandegh was picked up by officials of the Makurdi local government task force

 

