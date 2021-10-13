Metro & Crime

Police arrest 2 abductors of Catholic priest, 45 other criminal suspects

Posted on

…recover 1 GPMG, 22 other sophisticated weapons, 525 ammunition, others

The Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested two (2) suspects in connection with the abduction of a Catholic priest in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State. The suspects were arrested following painstaking investigation and vigilance of IRT operatives led by DCP Tunji Disu. Parading the suspects, Police Spokesman, CP Frank Mba advised Nigerians to be security conscious at all times. One of the suspected kidnappers, Babangida Usman, 25, a resident of Jere in Kaduna Stat, revealed his gang also killed another abducted victim called Chinedu, who tried to put them under pressure.

According to Usman, “Our gang kidnapped a Rev Father and one Chinedu, but we killed Chinedu in the process.” Three notorious armed robbery gang members who operate around Jos, Plateau State were also arrested by the IRT team. The suspects are: Abel Namfa, 23, Nakum Wazil, 32 and Jonah Patrick, 25. Police spokesman said they were arrested for armed robbery and car theft.

The suspects allegedly stole a Toyota Corolla car, sold it and acquired an AK47 rifle. According to one of the suspects, Abel, “I have been in robbery for 4years. We operate at Masaka, Nasarawa State. I once went to prison for robbery. We snatched a Toyota Corolla car and sold it at N900,000. We used part of the proceed to acquire an AK47 for N650,000.” Investigations by the Police Team revealed how the arrested principal suspects masterminded and led other gang members to carry out the dastardly act. One (1) GPMG and three (3) AK47 rifles were recovered from the suspects while effort is still ongoing to arresother members of the gang. Investigations revealed that the suspects, after serving their jail terms, returned to their nefarious activities before nemesis caught up with them.

The suspects were arrested while trading a Toyota Corolla vehicle which they snatched at gun point from one of their victims in Jos. One (1) AK47 rifle, one (1) berretta pistol and twenty-one (21) rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects. In another development, the Police Team arrested one Abubakar Haliru, ‘m’, 48 yrs old, of Zaria LGA in Kaduna State, who lured his cousin, one Binta Mohammed and handed her over to his kidnap gang members in Galadimawa forest in Kaduna State. Binta narrowly escaped from the kidnap gang and thereafter contacted the Police before her eventual rescue. Investigations revealed that Haliru and his gang members are in the habit of taking advantage of family ties to deceive and abduct family members. A total 47 suspects were arrested in the various operations, while exhibits recovered include: One (1) GPMG, 22 sophisticated firearms and weapons of different calibre, 525 ammunition, one (1) hacksaw, and mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.

Our Reporters

