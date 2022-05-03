Police arrest 2 for allegedly defiling 13-year-old girl in Edo

The Edo State Police Command have arrested one Collins Odaro Otabor ‘M’ (30) and Junior Ozoba ‘M’ (30), for alleged conspiracy and defiling of a 13-year-old girl, name withheld, on the 28/04/2022 in Ekehuan, Egor LGA, Edo State The State Command PPRO, SP Bello Kontongs, in a statement on Sunday, said that Otabor lured the minor to the house of Ozoba where he committed the crime. The statement read, “In its renewed efforts to stem the increasing rate of sexual violence against women and children, the Edo State Police Command under the leadership of CP Abutu Yaro, have on 29/04/2022 arrested the duo of Collins Odaro Otabor M’ (30) and Junior Ozoba ‘M’ (30) for conspiracy and defiling of 13-year-old Patient Joseph ‘F’ ( not real name) on the 28/04/2022 in Ekehuan, Egor LGA, Edo State “One of the suspects, Otabor, a father of one has confessed to have lured the victim to Ozoba room and forcibly had carnal knowledge of her,” he added. Kontongs stated that the CP is saddened by the ugly act and have appealed for calm and promising that the Command under his watch would ensure that justice is served. He stated that the CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of police in-charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence department to carry out a detailed investigation into the matter, assuring that the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigation.
