Police arrest 2 for killing girl, 18, in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

The Police in Niger State have arrested two persons in connection with the death of an 18-yearold Fulani girl in Lavun local government area of the State. Investigations have it that the suspects, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, age 25 years of Fulani camp Doko Village and Abubakar Idris a.k.a Kullel, age 29 years of Dabban Village both of Lavun local government, traveled to camp Kpada via Patigi in Kwara State, where the deceased, Hauwa Saidu, lived. Our correspondent gathered that they lured the deceased on the pretence of giving her lift on their motorcycle to her destination but diverted along the way to the bush.

The suspects were said to have killed her and took away some vital parts of her body to an undisclosed location. However, they allegedly abandoned her remains in the bush where it was later discovered. Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Rela-tions Officer, (PPRO) Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to SARS Minna. According to him, “The suspects conspired among themselves and lured one Hauwa Saidu, age 18 years of Fulani camp Kpada Village via Patigi Kwara State to Effa village Lavun LGA where she was attacked and killed by the suspects with their cutlass.

“Some parts of the deceased’s body were severed, and taken away to an unknown destination while her remains were abandoned in the bush.” While saying the suspects have confessed to have committed the crime, Abiodun said the case is currently under investigation, after which they will be arraigned in court.

News

U.S. Police arrest suspect in Gokada’s founder‘s murder

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Tyrese Devon Haspil, the personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, founder of the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested yesterday. The suspect was alleged to have murdered the 33-yearold tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, the New York Times and NBC’s New York TV station reported. Saleh’s body was found dismembered and decapitated in his luxury […]
News Top Stories

CBN raises the alarm over plot to discredit policies, officials

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the alarm over sinister plan by some vested interests in Nigeria’s economic and socio-political space to distract the institution through deliberate misinformation, complete fabrications and outright lies. The apex bank reiterated that its Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and his team remain focused and undeterred in their effort […]
News

Sultan declares today first day of Zulkida 1441 AH

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

    The Sultanate Council, Sokoto, yesterday announced the non-sighting of Zulkida crescent last Sunday and accordingly declared today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 as the thirtieth of Shawwal 1441 After Hijrah.     A statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs at the council, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, said the council and […]

