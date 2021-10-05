Metro & Crime

Police arrest 2 kidnappers while collecting ransom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Two suspected kidnappers have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly abducting a seven-year old boy, Daniel Ajibili.

 

The suspects, Muhammed Abubakar, 42 and Clinton Niche, 18 were arrested while allegedly trying to collect the ransom on the victim. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists yesterday, said, the suspects were arrested on Sunday in Agabara area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the victim’s father, Stephen Ajibili had reported to the police in Agbara Area command that his son was abducted by unknown persons while he was sent on an errand by his mother at about 11:20 am.

 

He told the police that, the abductors had called him and demanded for the sum of N1million as ransom  if he wants his son released. “Consequent upon the report, the acting Area Commander Agbara, CSP Kayode Shedrack, quickly mobilised his detectives to embark on technical and intelligence based investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

 

“The efforts of the detectives paid off when the suspects who had directed the victim’s parents to drop the ransom somewhere were ambushed and apprehended by the police detectives.

 

“The suspects subsequently led the policemen to the bush where the boy was tied to a tree by his abductors,” the PPRO said.

 

He added that the suspects during interrogation by the police confessed that they were three members of the kidnapping gang and that the remaining member of their gang was the person watching over their victim while they came out to collect the ransom.

 

“But having discovered that his two accomplices had been arrested, he took to flight immediately.”

 

The PPRO said, the acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Abiodun Alamutu, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-kidnapping section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

