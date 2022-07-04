Metro & Crime

Police arrest 2 notorious kidnappers in Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command said it has arrested two kidnap kingpins, one Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris and Ibrahim Mumini Toyin. The police said it made the arrest in Ido-Ekiti on Wednesday June 29, 22.

 

A release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sunday Abutu explained: “The duo coordinated numerous high profile kidnappings in Ekiti, including the kidnapping of one Adeeko Ademola and Nasiru Salisu at Adamsy Sawmill, Aisegba-Ekiti. “The Command Rapid Response Squad in synergy with the vigilances, acting on credible intelligence, arrested the duo.

“During interrogation, Ibrahim Mumini Toyin confessed to the commission of the crime and claimed that the dastardly act of kidnap  ping and murder of one of the two victims was carried out by himself and four others who are children of Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris and are currently at large.

 

He further confessed that Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris is their kingpin, adding that the ransom collected from their victims was used to purchase cattle by Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris to  increase his herd of cattle.

 

“Ibrahim Mumini Toyin disclosed that his own share of the ransom was used to purchase cattle for him by Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris.” Abutu added that the “Suspects are in custody undergoing interrogation and will be arraigned after the conclusion of investigation.”

 

