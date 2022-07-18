Metro & Crime

Police arrest 2 over suspicious death of 3-year-old boy in Benin hospital

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

A three year old boy simply identified as Prosper, who accompanied his uncle, Andy Okoli, a security man in a private hospital in Benin City, Edo State has reportedly died in the place under questionable circumstances. His mother, Mary Okoli, is now calling for justice as she said she suspects foul play. The boy was said to have accompanied his uncle to the private hospital situated on Wisdom Street, off 2nd East Circular Road, said to be    owned by a former Managing Director of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Uselu, when he suddenly disappeared and his corpse was only discovered the following morning in one of the rooms in the hospital. Okoli said she hurried down to Benin after she was called and that what she heard has remained a mystery which must be unraveled. According to a member of staff of the hospital, “a security staff only about ten days ago, was coming to work with a minor who he said was his sister’s son. On the fateful day the little boy went missing and was later found dead in one of the hospital  rooms and when we discovered it, we quickly alerted the police.” Also, a resident in the area alleged negligence as he said, “When the security man did not see the boy, he did not raise alarm and when he eventuallydid, thebodywasnotfound untilwhenastaff wentintothelabour room the following day.” Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command, Chidi Nwabuzor said the police suspects foul play and that the security man and the nurse on duty when the incidenthappenedarebeinginvestigated by the homicide section of the state command.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Defilement: Baba Ijesha faces trial, risks life imprisonment

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Lagos State government yesterday recommended five criminal charges against Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. If convicted, Baba Ijesha, who seven years ago allegedly defiled a seven-year-old adopted daughter of another comedian, Mrs. Damilola Adekoya aka Princess, and is seen in a recent video “indecently […]
Metro & Crime

Hotel: Sex worker stabs man to death over refusal to pay for services

Posted on Author Reporter

…As mob raze hotel   Steve Uzoechi, Owerri   A sex worker operating within the facilities of Skelewu Hotel located at Umuguma area of Owerri, Imo State has allegedly stabbed a ‘customer’ to death. This is also as some irate youths within the community on Thursday set the hotel ablaze. The deceased customer, a married […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: Passengers flee as hoodlums sack motor park

Posted on Author Ola James

Property and other valuables believed to worth millions of Naira were yesterday razed at Oleh Motor Park, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State by suspected tricycle riders. When the New Telegraph visited the park, some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) were seen around the burnt building and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica