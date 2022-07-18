Police arrest 2 over suspicious death of 3-year-old boy in Benin hospital

A three year old boy simply identified as Prosper, who accompanied his uncle, Andy Okoli, a security man in a private hospital in Benin City, Edo State has reportedly died in the place under questionable circumstances. His mother, Mary Okoli, is now calling for justice as she said she suspects foul play. The boy was said to have accompanied his uncle to the private hospital situated on Wisdom Street, off 2nd East Circular Road, said to be owned by a former Managing Director of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Uselu, when he suddenly disappeared and his corpse was only discovered the following morning in one of the rooms in the hospital. Okoli said she hurried down to Benin after she was called and that what she heard has remained a mystery which must be unraveled. According to a member of staff of the hospital, “a security staff only about ten days ago, was coming to work with a minor who he said was his sister’s son. On the fateful day the little boy went missing and was later found dead in one of the hospital rooms and when we discovered it, we quickly alerted the police.” Also, a resident in the area alleged negligence as he said, “When the security man did not see the boy, he did not raise alarm and when he eventuallydid, thebodywasnotfound untilwhenastaff wentintothelabour room the following day.” Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command, Chidi Nwabuzor said the police suspects foul play and that the security man and the nurse on duty when the incidenthappenedarebeinginvestigated by the homicide section of the state command.

