Police arrest 2 robbery suspects, recover motorbike, laptop, other items

Detectives from the Ijora Badia Division of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested two suspected armed robbers on Apongbon Bridge area of the state.

The suspects identified as Mustapha Mohammed (37) and Abdullahi Buba (20), were ar- rested while escaping with their loot after robbing their victims on Apongbon Bridge.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested on Thursday June 2, around 9:15 following credible intelligence received by the police about an ongoing robbery on Apongbon Bridge at Ebute-Ero area.

One of the suspects however escaped. The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement yesterday said items recovered from the suspects include one Bajaj motorcycle, one new LG plasma Television, 66 various items ordered online, one HP Laptop, one bag of Honeywell flour and one iron cutter.

Hundeyin said during interrogation one of the suspects confessed to have robbed at the same spot several times, and he is currently assisting the police in arresting other fleeing members of the gang.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, once again assured Lagos residents that the command would continue to do everything operationally possible to ensure that crime and criminality has no place in the state.

Meanwhile, the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...