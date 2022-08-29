Metro & Crime

Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue target in Jigawa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Police in Jigawa State, in collaboration with a Vigilance Group, have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Ringim Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse yesterday. Shiisu said the suspects were arrested on Thursday after the operatives, acting on credible intelligence report raided their hideout at Nisan Marke village. He said that the suspects allegedly kidnapped one Muhammad Sama’ila, aged 45, from Madari village of Warawa Local Government Area of Kano State. “On August 24, 2022, at about 8 a.m., intelligence report at our disposal revealed that, one Muhammad Sama’ila, aged 45, of Madari village, Warawa LGA, Kano State was seen with machete cuts all over his body. “On receipt of the information, a team of policemen swung into action, visited the scene of

the crime and took the victim to hospital,” he said. The PPRO added that after regaining consciousness at the hospital, the victim revealed that he was kidnapped on Aug. 22, at about 1:30 from Madari village. According to him, the suspect alleged that when he attempted to escape, one of the suspects attacked and inflicted injuries on his body. Shiisu said on the same date at about 8:50 a.m., operatives stormed the area, where one of the kidnappers aged 40, of Gurgunna village, Babura LGA, Jigawa State was arrested. He added that the victim’s cellphone, which was used for ransom negotiation was recovered in his possession. “Furthermore, a 30-year-old man of Nisan Marke village was also arrested at about 12:30 a.m.,” he said. Shiisu stated that during interrogation, both suspects confessed to have abducted the victim, in collaboration with eight other gang members, now  at large. According to him, efforts to trace the other eight suspects were being intensified. Shiisu said the suspects had been handed over to the team of anti-Kidnapping section, Kano State Police Command, for discreet investigation. He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Tafida, who appreciated the efforts of the officers, urged the public to always avail police with credible and reliable information about suspicious persons in their localities for prompt action

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Uzodinma returns, says, he will not be intimidated out office

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Nearly one week after Imo State was plunged into an orgy of violence, governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who had been away at Abuja, has returned to the state talking tough. Uzodinma blames disgruntled politicians who are in cahoots with some militants and criminal elements for the spate of […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos launches 300 mini-buses to replace bikes, tricycles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Driving against traffic now attracts three-year jail term, says Sanwo-Olu Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday consolidated plans by his administration to ban motorcycles and tricycles in Lagos State with the launch of 300 First and Last Mile (FLM) mini-buses. Sanwo-Olu, who said that his administration would soon completely ban motorcycles otherwise called Okada and tricycles popularly […]
Metro & Crime

Court jails mother, children to 14 years rach for sexual exploitation in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

A High Court sitting in Benin, the Edo State capital, Monday sentenced a woman and her children to 14 years imprisonment each for procuring and trafficking a 19-year old girl to Russia for sexual exploitation. The two siblings Mr. Endurance Ehiozee, 37,  and Miss Vivian Ehiozee, 31, were sentenced to 14 years each without the option of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica