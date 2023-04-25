Metro & Crime

Police Arrest 2 Suspected Killers Of Motorcycle Rider In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two persons for allegedly luring one Muhammad Tukur, an okada man, in Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State, to take them on a journey from where they killed him and took his motorbike.

In a press release by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakil, he said the suspected criminals were charged with robbery and culpable homicide.

According to the release, “On 5/04/2023 at about 0800 hrs, one Ibrahim Umar m of Kangere ward, Bauchi LGA came to A Divisional Headquarters and reported his younger brother, one Muhammad Tukur M of the same address an okada rider (Dan Achaba), missing.

“On receiving the report, particulars of the missing person were obtained and disseminated to the various areas within Bauchi and beyond. Subsequently, on 09/04/2023 at about 1600hrs, information was received from Maina-Maji Divisional Headquarters that a decomposed male corpse was sighted at Shinge village forest, Alkaleri LGA which was later identified to be the missing person.

He added that during investigation, it was revealed that one Hashimu Adamu, m, aged 22, of Badaqoshi village Alkaleri LGA, and Anas Muhammed, m, aged 23, of Kangere ward, Bauchi were the last passenger sighted with the okada rider heading to Badaqoshi village.

