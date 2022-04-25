Metro & Crime

Police arrest 2 suspected ritualists in Kwara

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested two suspected ritualists with a bag containing fresh human head and hand in their possession along Oke-Oyi/Jebba road. The suspects are Wasiu Omonose and Akanbi Ibrahim.

 

A statement by the state Command’s spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “On interrogation, the suspected ritualists by name , Wasiu Omonose ‘M’ aged 35yrs, of Abioye compound, Share and, one Akanbi Ibrahim ‘M’ aged 32yrs of Sayo street Share, stated that they were taking the fresh human head and hands to an Alfa in Ilorin for ritual purposes.

 

“In furtherance of the unrelenting effort of Kwara State Police Command in ridding Kwara State of crimes and all forms of criminality, eagle eyed policemen attached to Operation  Harmony, while on patrol of Oke Oyi/Jebba road today 24/4/2022 at about 1130hrs intercepted two men on a motorcycle. They attempted to evade the officers on stop and search duty, which action aroused the suspicion of the operatives.

 

Consequently, the suspects were hotly chased and forced to a stop. “For the umpteenth time, the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo is warning criminal elements to relocate form Kwara State, as the Police Command would not fold its arms and allow criminals of whatever nomenclature truncate the peace and harmony presently existing in Kwara State.

 

“Any person or group of persons found in any manner attempting to initiate the breakdown of law and order in the state would be arrested and made to bear the full wrath of the law.

 

“The Commissioner of Police restated his determination to prosecute the suspected ritualists as soon as investigation into the matter is concluded.”

 

