Police arrest 2 women for operating baby factory in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two women, Christiana D’ivoire Iyama and Margaret Ogwu for allegedly operating a baby factory.

The suspects were arrested in Agbado area of the state on Saturday, August 27 The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspects were arrested following a tip off by members of the community.

According to Oyeyemi, the police received information that, Christiana D’ivoire Iyama was operating a baby factory where she used to harbour young girls and hired men to impregnate them after which she would collect the baby on delivery and sell to buyers.

“Upon the information, the DPO Agbado division, SP Awoniyi Adekunle mobilised his detectives to the area where the said Christiana D’ivoire Iyama and Margaret Ogwu were arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, Margaret Ogwu was one the girls harboured by Christiana D’ivoire who employed the service of a man to impregnate her and collected the child on delivery, which she sold at the rate of N400,000 to one of her customers “She also confessed to the Police that, she has sold up to three children from different women to different customers,” Oyeyemi said.

