Police arrest 21 notorious bandits’, wanted Commander in Zamfara

Zamfara State Police Command has succeeded in the arrest of 21 notorious armed bandits’ amongst whom was a bandits’ Commander identified as Bello Ruga a.k.a, Bello Malankara who has been terrorizing Gummi, Bukkuyum, Anka local government areas, Malankara and Kagara villages of the state.

Parading the suspects on Saturday, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkana, said Bello Ruga was among the Commanders working dastardly under the dangerous bandits’ leader, popularly known as Bello Turji, who has been unleashing terror in the state for nearly a decade.

In his confessional statement, Bello Ruga admitted that, he was in charge of cattle rustling during his stay at the Turji’s camp before he was promoted to the rank of a Commander and assigned to lead one of the dangerous camps under the watch of Turji located along Gummi- Anka axis.

The arrested Bello who appeared with his face full of remorse, promised he will never go back for the unlawful business thereby seeking for the Commissioner of Police and the offended communities to accept his instant repentance and extend to the State Government that he want to join the legitimate society for normal life.

“Since the implementation of the new security measures by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the Police and other security agencies such as the Military, DSS and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, have been carrying out assaults on identified bandits locations with a view to ensuring that the state is completely rid of activities of recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements.

“As a result of the security agencies commitment and sacrifice, tremendous achievements have been recorded by each of the security agencies. Fortunately, attacks, killings and abduction have reduced drastically.

“The measures also assisted in no small measures towards denying the recalcitrant bandits access to food supply, fuel supply, Indian hemp/ other hard drugs supply and other essential services that are inevitable to their survival.

“Similarly, payment of ransom to bandits by the relations of the kidnapped victims has now stopped due to the effective enforcement of the security measures where communication between the bandits and their informants became impossible”, CP Elkana has said.

The Commissioner further disclosed that, under this situation, kidnapped victims have now become liabilities for the bandits and are being released unconditionally following an extensive search and rescue operation.

He further explained that, on the effect of the new security measures to communities in the urban areas, the Police Command has succeeded in curtailing the rampant cases of abduction, armed robbery, car snatching, Burglary and house breaking and other heinous crimes.

The police through the ongoing operation also succeeded in the arrest of 21 notorious armed bandits at various locations of the state, five bandits were also neutralized during the operations.

