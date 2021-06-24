Metro & Crime

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV CEO

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 21-year-old Chidinma for allegedly killing the Chief Executive Officer, Super TV, Usifo Ataga, in the Lekki area of the state.
The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said Chidinma is an undergraduate of the University of Lagos, adding that she had confessed to committing the crime.
Chidinma was paraded at the police command headquarters in Ikeja on Thursday.
While the owner of the rented apartment where the tragic incident took place had been arrested, Odumosu also said Ataga’s account had been blocked to prevent further withdrawals from it by those taking advantage of his untimely death to deplete the account.

