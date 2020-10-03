News

Police arrest 22 suspects over murder of F-SARS officer

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested 22 suspects that allegedly attacked a police station in Oyigbo Local Government Area and killed a police officer attached to the F-SARS Unit in the area.

On Wednesday night, the eve of the sit at home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, some members of the group, allegedly attacked the Police station and fled the scene. According to sources, the IPOB members later fled to a neighbouring state after the attack, which claimed the life of the F-SARS officer, whose name has not been made public at the time of this report. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni, said 22 persons have been arrested over the incident and that investigation was ongoing.

Our Reporters

