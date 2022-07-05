Metro & Crime

Police arrest 29-year old woman for stealing neighbour’s child in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Okey Maduforo, AwkaThe Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old woman, one Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, for allegedly stealing her neighbour’s child at Nwawulu Street, Okpoko, in Ogbaru Local Government Area. Confirming the incident, the command’s spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said; “The police have arrested one Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, 29-years, native of Isinkwo Abaomege in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State on alleged case of child stealing in Okpoko, Onitsha, Anambra State.”

According to him, police preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a neighbour to the parent of the child. He said that when the suspect was arrested, she initially denied knowing the whereabout of the threeyear- old girl. The police spokesman also added that on further interrogation the woman confessed to the crime of stealing the child with intention of selling her. He however disclosed that the child has been recovered and handed over to the parent. Ikenga promised to give further detail as the investigation progress.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: NLNG donates $150,000 medical equipment to Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited on Wednesday donated medical equipment worth $150,000 to the Bayelsa State government in order to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Receiving the medical items from the NLNG delegation, Governor Douye Diri represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Yenagoa, Dr. Peter Akpe, described […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara: Six killed, 30 houses, shops burnt as tanker explodes

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

At least six people lost their lives when a petrol tanker crashed and exploded at Jebba town in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.   About 30 houses were also burnt. It was learnt that the tanker, travelling through the ancient town, spilled its contents when it rammed into residential buildings.   The incident, […]
Metro & Crime

Osun #EndSARS’ leader gets N1m

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

…submits international passport …barred from granting interview Court yesterday admitted to bail the leader of the EndSARS movement in Osun State, Emmanuel Adebisi, who was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), for allegedly impersonating an Army Captain. The court, however, ordered Adebisi to submit his international passport and should not grant an interview […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica