Police arrest 29-year old woman for stealing neighbour’s child in Anambra

Okey Maduforo, AwkaThe Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old woman, one Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, for allegedly stealing her neighbour’s child at Nwawulu Street, Okpoko, in Ogbaru Local Government Area. Confirming the incident, the command’s spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said; “The police have arrested one Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, 29-years, native of Isinkwo Abaomege in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State on alleged case of child stealing in Okpoko, Onitsha, Anambra State.”

According to him, police preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a neighbour to the parent of the child. He said that when the suspect was arrested, she initially denied knowing the whereabout of the threeyear- old girl. The police spokesman also added that on further interrogation the woman confessed to the crime of stealing the child with intention of selling her. He however disclosed that the child has been recovered and handed over to the parent. Ikenga promised to give further detail as the investigation progress.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...