Police arrest 3 female suspects with 818 rounds of ammunition

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Operatives of the Police Special Tactical Squad (STS) have arrested three female suspects in possession of a total of 818 rounds of ammunition, in Kano State
The suspects – Elena Yowei (30 years), Favour Bello (21) and Preye Jimmy (30) – were rounded-up at a motor park in Bompaui Kano, as they allegedly attempted to move the ammunition hidden in a half bag of rice, to Bayelsa State.
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, made the disclosure, Wednesday, in Abuja, during the presentation of 39 suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, and gun-running.
The suspects, who admitted to the alleged crime, however, claimed they were unaware of the incriminating items.
A lance corporal and husband of Elena, who was alleged to have packaged the ammunition, is currently in the custody of the military, for interrogation.
While presenting the suspects before journalists, Mba said the feat was a product of “investigative and operational breakthrough of the Force”.
He noted that: “Out of eight hundred and eighteen ammunition recovered, seven hundred and eighteen were for General Purpose Machine (GPM) guns.
“With this quantity of arms, it can wreak massive havoc on any community”.
Also recovered during the special operations to hunt down criminal elements, were seven Ak-47 rifles, three pump action, and other dangerous weapons.

