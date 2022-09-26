Police arrest 3 friends as man dies at birthday party in Lagos

A 21-year-old Michael Arigbabuwo has reportedly lost his life at a birthday party after allegedly mixing two hard drugs for maximum effect. The Lagos Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in his verified Twitter handle monitored by our correspondent yesterday. Hundeyin said that the incident occurred on Friday in Ikorodu area of Lagos, stressing that three of his friends who were also at the party have been arrested. The police spokesman said that information received by the police at Ikorodu revealed that at about 7.30 p.m. on Friday, a distress call came that some group of Yahoo Boys brought a corpse to Igbogbo area of Ikorodu. “Based on the information, a team of detectives visited and photographed the scene. Three young men, ages 23 and 24 were arrested. “The suspects claimed that the deceased allegedly smoked loud and drank codeine at a birthday party of one of their friends held at Igbogbo area of Ikorodu. “The suspects further claimed that the deceased began gasping for breath. He was rushed to the hospital, but died. The PPRO said that the corpse was evacuated and deposited at the General Hospital, Ikorodu for autopsy. Hundeyin, however, warned youths against doing drugs, stressing that drugs will end their lives in disaster. “Thinking of doing drugs? Have a rethink as nothing fruitful emanates from it. “Investigation into the case has commenced,” he said.

