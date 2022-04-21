Police arrest 3 in Ajah, recover gun

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested some suspected armed robbers terrorising residents of Ajah area of the state. The suspects were arrested by the Anti-Crime patrol team attached to Ajah Divisional Police Headquarters, who while on routine patrol of the area, intercepted a silver-coloured Honda City vehicle with registration number GGE 288 GV with three occupants, namely Emeka George (30), Ahmed Balogun (23), and Bolaji Elewuro (29).

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a Statement yesterday said the suspects were arrested on Thursday April 14, at about 12:40am at the Ajah Underbridge area. He said in an exhibition of conscientiousness, the operatives on reasonable suspicion conducted a search on the occupants of the vehicle and in the process recovered one locally made pistol with three live cartridges. “The operatives immediately moved the suspects to the station and preliminary investigation commenced into the matter.”

