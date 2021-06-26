News

Police arrest 3 kidnappers in Minna, as 9 years old boy escapes

Niger State Police Command has on Friday arrested three kidnappers who have been terrorizing parts of Minna the Niger state capital for conspiracy and kidnapping. Briefing Journalists, the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the Police operatives attached to Tudun-Wada Division arrested three suspects; namely, Danjuma Mohammed aged 22 years, Mohammed Yasin, 20 years and Mohammed Usman, 25 years all of Barkin Saleh, Minna.

He said an incident of suspected kidnapping was reported at Tudun-Wada Division, Minna that a nine year old boy was on Wednesday, May 26, abducted by unknown persons from a school premises along Shiroro Road, Minna at 7:45am. According to the Police, the incident was reported about 9:35am same day, adding that the parents were contacted to pay a ransom of N500,000 by an unknown caller, but the boy was later found around Lamgbeji area of Barkin-Saleh about 7:pm after he escaped from the abductors.

The Police Spokesman said a similar incident of kidnapping of another nine years old boy from David Mark road, Minna, by unknown person(s) was reported on Friday, June 11, at the same division and the parents were equally contacted for a ransom of N45 million. He said: “The parents were made to pay a sum of N300,000 as agreed ransom through an account number sent to them before the victim was released on Sunday June 13.”

