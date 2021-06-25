Metro & Crime

Police arrest 3 kidnappers in Minna

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

…as nine-year-old boy escapes from abductors

Niger State Police Command on Friday arrested three kidnappers who have been terrorising parts of Minna the state capital for conspiracy and kidnapping.
Briefing journalists, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the Police operatives attached to Tudun-Wada Division arrested three suspects; namely, Danjuma Mohammed, aged 22, Mohammed Yasin (20) and Mohammed Usman (25) all of Barkin Saleh, Minna.
He said an incident of suspected kidnapping was reported at Tudun-Wada Division, Minna that a nine-year-old boy was on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 abducted by unknown persons from a school premises along Shiroro road, Minna at about 7:45 a.m.
According to the Police, the incident was reported at about 9:35am same day, adding that the parents were contacted to pay a ransom of N500,000 by an unknown caller, but the boy was later found around Lamgbeji area of Barkin-Saleh at about 7 p.m. after he escaped from the abductors.
The Police spokesman said a similar incident of kidnapping of another nine-year-old boy from David Mark Road, Minna by unknown person(s) was reported on Friday June 11, 2021 at the same division and the parents were equally contacted for a ransom of N45 million.

