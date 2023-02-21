Metro & Crime

Police arrest 3 persons with N17m fake new currency in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police command has arrested three persons in possession of new currency notes worth N17 million, reasonably suspected to be counterfeit.

The police said they achieved the feat through the efforts of police personnel attached to Warrah Police Station with the help of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at Warrah Motor Park.

 

Addressing journalists yesterday at the headquarters, the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji Kotangora said that the suspects are: Faruku Zubairu, Ibrahim Musa and, Salisu Mohammed, all male, of Gungun Tawaye and Chupamini villages, Ngaski LGA, adding that investigation has been completed and the suspects will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police stated that in another development, on January 29, at about 1200hrs, one Yunusa Adamu ‘m’ aged 25yrs of Bumawa area of Koko town, used to give one Fatima Abdurrahman ‘f’ aged 5yrs, the sum of N 20, N30 and N 50 to lure her into his mother’s room and had sexual intercourse with her, while the suspect threatened to deal with her if she reveals his secret, investigations have been concluded and the suspect will be arraigned in court with immediate effect.

 

“Another conspiracy case happened on January 30, 2023 at about 2100hrs, one Yunana Ayuba of  Kyaun village, Ngaski LGA, went to Mokoto village, Ngaski LGA, entered into the residence of one Yohana Musa and called his wife, named Abigail Yohana to the backyard of his house.

 

“When sighted, the husband, Yohana Musa, called his brothers namely; Bawa Yawani, Solomon Moses and Luka Musa all ‘m’ of the same address, pursued and beat Yunana Ayuba into a state of coma.

 

On receipt of the report, a team of policemen were mobilised to the scene, removed the victim and rushed him to General Hospital, Warrah, where a Medical Doctor certified him dead. The suspects have confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court for prosecution” he said.

 

