News

Police arrest 3 suspected armed robbers in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected members of a robbery syndicate while on their way to carry out an operation. The suspects – Ibiyemi Wasiri (27 year old) a.k.a fellow, Alabi Ojugbele (20 years) and 18 years old Obe Lekan were arrested at Orita area of Ilaro, during a joint routine patrol carried out by men of Ilaro area command and Ilaro divisional headquarters.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Friday said the suspects, who were on a Bajaj motorcycle with defaced number plate, jumped down from the motorcycle when they sighted the policemen and ran in different directions. According to him, the operatives chased and apprehended all of them adding that a search was conducted on them and one locally made pistol, four live cartridges and assorted criminal charms were recovered from them.

He said during interrogation, one of the suspects, Ibiyemi Wasiri informed the police that he was an ex-convict, with another case of unlawful possession of firearms pending case at a magistrate court. “The suspects all confessed that they were going for robbery operation before they were arrested by the policemen,” he said. Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole to have ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

 

