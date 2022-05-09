Metro & Crime

Police arrest 3 suspected armed robbers in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta The police in Ogun State have arrested three members of a suspected armed robbery gang after allegedly attacking and robbing a company in Ogijo area of the state. The Police Public Relations

 

Officer (PPRO), of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspects were arrested on Saturday, May 7. According to him, the suspects: Shadrach Blessing, Edibo Peter and Osuagwu Onyebuchi were arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Ogijo Divisional Headquarters.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects, armed with dangerous weapons invaded Ruthfort Service Limited at Ikorodu Sagamu road, Ogijo. “The robbers who gained access into the company at about 2:45 am through the fence, pointed gun at the security man on duty after cutting the security wire and ordered him to lie face down while they removed four industrial batteries.

 

“On receiving the distress call, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Onatufeh Umoh, led his patrol team to the scene where the robbers who have already escaped to the street were chased in collaboration with members of public and apprehended three amongst them, while others escaped,” the PPRO said.

 

He disclosed that, four industrial batteries were recovered from the suspects, adding that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

