Police arrest 3 suspected serial killers in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected cultists in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

The suspects, Odukoya Odushina, Subomi Popoola and Itunuoluwa Taiwo, were linked to several cult killings in Ijebu-Ode and its environs.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta Saturday, identified them  as the leading members of the dreaded Eiye Confraternity who have been terrorising Ijebu Ode.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a tip-off received at the Obalende Police Divisional Headquarters, Ijebu Ode, on activities of the suspects.

The PPRO explained that, the police were informed that members of the gang were “holding nocturnal meeting at a black spot known as ‘Sanga’ at the back of Central Mosque, ostensibly planning to unleash terror on members of the community.”

He said operatives of the Command, from Obalende Division, immediately stormed the black spot where they arrested them.

 

