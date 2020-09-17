News Top Stories

Police arrest 30 in Lagos, disrupt protest against fuel price, electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Nigeria Police, yesterday in Lagos, arrested over 30 members of the Joint Action Front (JAF) and some members of the civil society protesting against recent fuel price hike and increase in electricity tariff by the Federal Government. The protesters, who commenced the civil action from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) office at Yaba at 10:08a.m., carrying different banners, were arrested along Lawanson road, Ojuelegba, by security agents from Area C Police Command. The arrested protesters were taken to Ojuelegba Area C Command in Surulere in over seven police vans and vehicles.

JAF secretary, Comrade Abiodun Aremu had, last week, given notification of the planned protest, urging the government to reverse the price of fuel to N86 per litre. At Ojuelegba, policemen in about five vans attempted to stop the protest which was resisted by JAF and other civil society members.

After argument on the right to protest on the streets without police permission, the security personnel started to arrest the organizers of the protest. Some of the protesters whisked away by the police include Comrade Achike Chude, JAF deputy chairman; Mrs. Basirat Ogunlana, Goke Akinrogunde, Sina Odugbemi, lecturers from tertiary institutions in Lagos as well as some members of Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N’Korean leader’s sister is ‘de facto second-in-command’, S’Korean lawmaker says

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea’s intelligence agency believes that Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is serving as his “de facto second-in-command” but has not necessarily been designated his successor, a South Korean lawmaker said on Thursday. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo Jong is the leader’s only […]
News

Bayelsa Central by-election: ex-SGF faults disqualification from PDP primary

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District by-election, Chief Gideon Ekeuwei, has faulted his disqualification and that of three others from the party’s primary election scheduled for Saturday. Ekeuwei, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), in a statement issued yesterday, asked the party to reverse the decision. This […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19, oil price force states to cut N3trn from budget

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Pressured by the current economic realities created by COVID-19, the 36 state governors of the federation have slashed their 2020 budgets by a total of N3 trillion, New Telegraph has gathered.   The states’ aggregate budget of N9.2 trillion earlier signed into law has now been revised to N6.2 trillion as revenue dwindles. The states […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: