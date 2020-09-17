Police arrest 30 in Lagos, disrupt protest against fuel price, electricity tariff hike

The Nigeria Police, yesterday in Lagos, arrested over 30 members of the Joint Action Front (JAF) and some members of the civil society protesting against recent fuel price hike and increase in electricity tariff by the Federal Government. The protesters, who commenced the civil action from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) office at Yaba at 10:08a.m., carrying different banners, were arrested along Lawanson road, Ojuelegba, by security agents from Area C Police Command. The arrested protesters were taken to Ojuelegba Area C Command in Surulere in over seven police vans and vehicles.

JAF secretary, Comrade Abiodun Aremu had, last week, given notification of the planned protest, urging the government to reverse the price of fuel to N86 per litre. At Ojuelegba, policemen in about five vans attempted to stop the protest which was resisted by JAF and other civil society members.

After argument on the right to protest on the streets without police permission, the security personnel started to arrest the organizers of the protest. Some of the protesters whisked away by the police include Comrade Achike Chude, JAF deputy chairman; Mrs. Basirat Ogunlana, Goke Akinrogunde, Sina Odugbemi, lecturers from tertiary institutions in Lagos as well as some members of Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), among others.

Like this: Like Loading...