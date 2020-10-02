Metro & Crime

Police arrest 30 protesters in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

CP detains Inspector for assaulting journalist

Police yesterday arrested 30 protesters at various locations in Lagos State for unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace during the Independence Day celebration. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement Adejobi, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the protesters put on crested vests of #RevolutionNow# with placards and gathered in numbers in violation of the COVID-19 protocol in the state.

He added: “They will be charged to court on Friday, October 2.” The PPRO also said that the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, earlier ordered the immediate detention and orderly room trial of an officer, Inspector Adadu Innocent.

The PPRO said Innocent, attached to PMF 22 Ikeja, was detained for hitting and injuring a photojournalist with the Punch Newspaper, Mr. Kayode Jaiyeola, with a stick at Maryland, Lagos.

He said: “Odumosu personally moved the injured journalist to the Police Cottage (Hospital) at Area F, GRA, Ikeja, where he personally waited and ensured that the injured journalist was given immediate and good medical treatment.

“An eyewitness account from senior officers on ground revealed that the policeman suddenly attacked the journalist, without any previous altercation or confrontation. “This propelled the commissioner to order for his trial in order to serve as a deterrent to others who are fond of engaging in unprofessional and unethical conducts.” The PPRO said Odumosu urged the general public to believe in the command’s commitment to sanitise and reform the policing system in Lagos State in conformity with international standards.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

We rob residents during gang clashes –Teenager

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A suspected member of a notorious gang, Star Boys, at the Ijesha area of Lagos has told the police that gangs in the area and Itire usually take advantage of violent clashes to rob residents. The suspect, Opeyemi Ayoola (19), was arrested alongside four others by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the […]
Metro & Crime

Six killed, houses razed in renewed communal clash in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

At least six people were killed and houses burnt following a renewed communal clash between Bonta community in Konshisha and Ukpute community in Oju Local Government Areas of Benue State.     The crisis which occurred on Sunday had forced hundreds of residents, including women and children to seek refuge outside their communities.     […]
Metro & Crime

Owner arraigned for 12 passengers’ death in boat accident

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja High Court, Lagos, yesterday remanded Mr. Elebiju Happiness, owner of a boat involved in an accident in which 12 passengers lost their lives. Happiness, the owner of Mount Zion transport, was arraigned on a 10-count charge of involuntary manslaughter before Justice Josephine Oyefeso.   The state prosecutor and the Director of Public Prosecution […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: