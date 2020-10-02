Police arrest 30 protesters in Lagos

CP detains Inspector for assaulting journalist

Police yesterday arrested 30 protesters at various locations in Lagos State for unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace during the Independence Day celebration. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement Adejobi, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the protesters put on crested vests of #RevolutionNow# with placards and gathered in numbers in violation of the COVID-19 protocol in the state.

He added: “They will be charged to court on Friday, October 2.” The PPRO also said that the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, earlier ordered the immediate detention and orderly room trial of an officer, Inspector Adadu Innocent.

The PPRO said Innocent, attached to PMF 22 Ikeja, was detained for hitting and injuring a photojournalist with the Punch Newspaper, Mr. Kayode Jaiyeola, with a stick at Maryland, Lagos.

He said: “Odumosu personally moved the injured journalist to the Police Cottage (Hospital) at Area F, GRA, Ikeja, where he personally waited and ensured that the injured journalist was given immediate and good medical treatment.

“An eyewitness account from senior officers on ground revealed that the policeman suddenly attacked the journalist, without any previous altercation or confrontation. “This propelled the commissioner to order for his trial in order to serve as a deterrent to others who are fond of engaging in unprofessional and unethical conducts.” The PPRO said Odumosu urged the general public to believe in the command’s commitment to sanitise and reform the policing system in Lagos State in conformity with international standards.

Like this: Like Loading...