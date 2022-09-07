Metro & Crime

Police arrest 30 suspects in Benue for alleged cult killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

The Benue State Police Command yesterday confirmed the arrest of 30 persons in connection with the brutal killing of three persons in Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

 

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident said a full scale investigation into the matter has been launched to unravel the mystery behind the killing. The PPRO said the suspects will be brought to the state Police headquarters, Makurdi  Anene simply said, “30 suspects have been arrested at Gboko, investigation is ongoing.”

 

New Telegraph gathered that three persons were feared dead on Monday in two days of bloody supremacy clash between rival cult gangs in parts of the town.

It was learnt that several other persons were also injured in the clash, just as it was gathered that the swift intervention of the Chairman of Gboko Local Government Area, Mr. Issac Mtom, in collaboration with security agencies saved the situation from escalating. Reports said that the fight between the gangs was fuelled by a discord between memmable  bers of the cult groups who took up arms against each other.

“They eventually went after each other in the town on Saturday and Sunday and in the process three persons lost their lives and some others sustained injuries. “But the Chairman of Gboko Local Government Area was quick to invite security agencies who brought the situation under control.

 

“We learnt that some arrests have also been made by the police who have intensified their patrols in Gboko and there is calm in the town as we speak,” the source said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

