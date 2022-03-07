Police arrest 35-year-old man for allegedly raping wife’s11-year-old cousin

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old man, Idowu Shittu, for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old cousin of his wife (name withheld). The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was arrested in Ifo Local Government Area of the state. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ifo Divisional Headquarters by his wife. The PPRO said the suspect’s wife had told the police that, her cousin, who lives with them informed her that her husband had been forcefully having sex with her for the past three years, and when she could no longer bear it, she decided to inform her aunt. She further told the police that, “the victim who had lost her mother when she was a toddler said she had been enduring it because she has no other place to live if her aunt’s husband sends her away, as he used to threaten whenever he wants to have his way with her.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...