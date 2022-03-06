Metro & Crime

Police arrest 35-year-old man for raping 11-year-old wife’s cousin

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Police in Ogun state have arrested a 35-year-old man, Idowu Shittu for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with the 11-year-old cousin of his wife (name withheld).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Sunday, said the suspect was arrested in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ifo Divisional Headquarters by his wife.

The PPRO said the suspect’s wife had told the police that, her cousin, who lives with them informed her that her husband had been forcefully having sex with her for the past three years, and when she could no longer bear it, she decided to inform her aunt.

She further told the police that: “The victim who had lost her mother when she was a toddler said she had been enduring it because she has no other place to live if her aunt’s husband sends her away as he used to threatening whenever he wants to have his way with her.”

Upon the report, the PPRO said, the DPO of Ifo Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, but pleaded for forgiveness from the victim,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

 

