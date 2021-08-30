Police arrest 350 suspects within 6 months in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Command of the Nigerian Police Force said they have arrested over 350 suspects and recorded over 220 cases in connection with various crimes committed in the state in the last six months. Accordingly, the Command said during the period under review, it also recorded 42 armed robbery cases with 115 suspects involved in the cases, just as it recorded 18 kidnap cases with 20 suspects involved. The disclosure was made in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, and made available to newsmen over the weekend in Bauchi, adding that 15 kidnap victims were also rescued within the period. In a related development, the statement said, “The command similarly recorded 59 cases of rape, 69 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. 35 cases of culpable homicide, 66 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. According to him, in seven cases of attempt to commit homicide, five suspects were arrested, among others. He said the Command were able to mop-up weapons from unlicensed individuals as a crime preventive measure. And 88 firearms and 60,460 ammunition were also recovered. The PPRO attributed the success to information available to the reprepolice from members of the public. He said the command had put in place crime preventive measures which include visibility policing, community partnership, constant raids of black spots, regular foot and vehicular patrols, surveillance on buildings and vulnerable areas, and stop and search.
Related Articles
Help us fight COVID-19, Abiodun begs monarchs
Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday sought the support and cooperation of traditional rulers in curbing the spread of coronavirus in Ogun State. The governor made the call while declaring open the statutory meeting of the state Council of Obas, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. According to the governor, the monarchs who are the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gunmen go on rampage, kill 6 Policemen, one Soldier in C’River
Gunmen, suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have allegedly attacked two Police checkpoints in Obubra, Cross River State, killing at least seven security personnel. A source, who confided in New Telegraph, said the incident occurred on Wednesday morning where some Policemen were manning a check point in the town. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Village Head, four others abducted by men in military uniform in Ebonyi
Unknown gunmen in military uniform, Thursday reportedly abducted the village Head, Deacon John Ulebe Nnaji of Oshiagu Amia Ngbo in Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Four others were equally abducted alongside the village head at about 2:00pm of April 1. The gunmen who came on motor bikes […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)