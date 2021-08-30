Metro & Crime

Police arrest 350 suspects within 6 months in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu Bauchi

The Bauchi State Command of the Nigerian Police Force said they have arrested over 350 suspects and recorded over 220 cases in connection with various crimes committed in the state in the last six months. Accordingly, the Command said during the period under review, it also recorded 42 armed robbery cases with 115 suspects involved in the cases, just as it recorded 18 kidnap cases with 20 suspects involved. The disclosure was made in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, and made available to newsmen over the weekend in Bauchi, adding that 15 kidnap victims were also rescued within the period. In a related development, the statement said, “The command similarly recorded 59 cases of rape, 69 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. 35 cases of culpable homicide, 66 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. According to him, in seven cases of attempt to commit homicide, five  suspects were arrested, among others. He said the Command were able to mop-up weapons from unlicensed individuals as a crime preventive measure. And 88 firearms and 60,460 ammunition were also recovered. The PPRO attributed the success to information available to the  reprepolice from members of the public. He said the command had put in place crime preventive measures which include visibility policing, community partnership, constant raids of black spots, regular foot and vehicular patrols, surveillance on buildings and vulnerable areas, and stop and search.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

