News

Police arrest 4 Inspectors over alleged extortion

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday said it had arrested four police officers, who allegedly harassed and extorted N70, 000 from a 16-year-old student on Wednesday at NGAB Junction, Isheri area of Lagos State. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, who stated this in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The pictures of the policemen caught in the acts of unprofessionalism and extortion, have gone viral on the social media.

“This attracted the Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, Force Headquarters Abuja, and decided to track the policemen for necessary police action. “After due interrogation, the policemen confessed to the crime and refunded the money to the student on bond, which forms the key credible evidence in the case.”

The police boss said that the act of the inspectors were counterproductive to the ongoing reform agenda of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu. He said: “I have ordered the orderly room trial of the inspectors with immediate effect so as to serve as deterrents to other criminally-minded police personnel in the command and beyond.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dangote named 2020 most valuable brand

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For the third consecutive year, Dangote Group has again emerged as the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria for 2020. This is revealed in the 2020 edition of the annual brand evaluation,   “TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA”. Though still themed Top 50 Brand, however, 60 brands were evaluated as being top of the pack in commemoration […]
News

Dangote takes ‘Staying Safe Together’ initiative to schools, women

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The year 2020 has been a tough year globally with the advent of coronavirus and as part of activities marking the 2020 Global Sustainability Week, employees of pan-African conglomerate, the Dangote Group, had flagged off an employee volunteering initiative tagged; “Staying Safe Together, The Dangote Way”. The initiative was focused on enlightening the public about […]
News

Trump’s Supreme Court pick evades key questions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has evaded questions about her views on key issues on day two of her Senate confirmation hearing. The conservative judge repeatedly refused to be drawn on abortion, healthcare and LGBTQ rights, reports the BBC. She stated she had “no agenda” and vowed to stick to “the rule of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica