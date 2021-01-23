Police arrest 4 Inspectors over alleged extortion

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday said it had arrested four police officers, who allegedly harassed and extorted N70, 000 from a 16-year-old student on Wednesday at NGAB Junction, Isheri area of Lagos State. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, who stated this in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The pictures of the policemen caught in the acts of unprofessionalism and extortion, have gone viral on the social media.

“This attracted the Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, Force Headquarters Abuja, and decided to track the policemen for necessary police action. “After due interrogation, the policemen confessed to the crime and refunded the money to the student on bond, which forms the key credible evidence in the case.”

The police boss said that the act of the inspectors were counterproductive to the ongoing reform agenda of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu. He said: “I have ordered the orderly room trial of the inspectors with immediate effect so as to serve as deterrents to other criminally-minded police personnel in the command and beyond.”

