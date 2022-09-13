Police arrest 4 mechanic apprentices who specialise in stealing vehicle brainbox

Police operatives attached to the Surulere Division Headquarters, Lagos State, have arrested four members of a syndicate largthat specialises in vandalising and selling vehicle parts.

The suspects identified as Sodiq Odugbade (20), Aliyu Yusufa (20), Ayinla Aliaminu (21) and Ayomide Ogunshiyi were arrested on Wednesday September 7, after a report was received that three Mercedes Benz Spots Utility Vehicles brought in for repairs at a mechanic workshop were vandalised and their brainboxes and oil pumps stolen.

In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspects were mechanic apprentices in the neighborhood, but they confessed to the crime to the police. He said efforts are on to arrest the receivers of the stolen items, while the suspects have since been arraigned.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, assures Lagos residents of the relentless efforts of officers and men of the Command to bring crime to the barest minimum in the state.

