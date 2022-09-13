Metro & Crime

Police arrest 4 mechanic apprentices who specialise in stealing vehicle brainbox

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police operatives attached to the Surulere Division Headquarters, Lagos State, have arrested four members of a syndicate largthat specialises in vandalising and selling vehicle parts.

The suspects identified as Sodiq Odugbade (20), Aliyu Yusufa (20), Ayinla Aliaminu (21) and Ayomide Ogunshiyi were arrested on Wednesday  September 7, after a report was received that three Mercedes Benz Spots Utility Vehicles brought in for repairs at a mechanic workshop were vandalised and their brainboxes and oil pumps stolen.

 

In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspects were mechanic apprentices in the neighborhood, but they confessed to the crime to the police. He said efforts are on to arrest the receivers of the stolen items, while the suspects have since been arraigned.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, assures Lagos residents of the relentless efforts of officers and men of the Command to bring crime to the barest minimum in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Okpere harps on intelligence gathering at Esan Security Summit

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

Chairman of the Esan Security Network tagged “Atanapka” Air Vice Marshal Anthony Okpere (Retd) has charged people of Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State, the Esan speaking people to always be conscious of their environment and ensure to report any untoward security situation to men of the security network for prompt action.   Okpere […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap 4 female footballers, 2 others in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

Four female footballers,a man and  their driver have been reported kidnapped by gunmen in Uronigbe, a border community between Edo and Delta states in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State   It was learnt that the footballers were kidnapped around 6pm on Friday while returning from a football competition at Owa-Alero in Ika North-East […]
Metro & Crime

Rivers’ Varsity suspends prof over alleged rape of 20 -year-old female student

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State University of Science and Technology has suspended the Head of Department of Microbiology, Prof. David N. Ogbonna for allegedly raping a 20-year old student of the department. The institution took the decision following the arraignment of the Professor at a Port Harcourt Magistrate Court after being accused by the 20yr old female […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica