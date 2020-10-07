Police arrest 4 ritualists with human head in Niger

Niger State Police Command on Wednesday arrested and paraded four suspected ritualists with a human head.

It was learnt that the suspects exhumed and severed the head from Kanti village grave yard through Ibbi village in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday, October 3 at about 8am.

The four suspects, namely one Alhaji Suleiman Abubakar, 50, Babuga Mamman,42, Abdullahi Dogo, 30, and Abubakar Abdullahi, 31, all of Sabon Pegi Mashegu LGA.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were contracted to get the human head for a sum of N2 million by one Nasiru of Koko town in Kebbi State and one Muhammadu of Sabon Pegi in Mashegu LGA of Niger State currently at large.

The suspects told our Correspondent that the buyers wanted to use the head for ritual purposes, claiming they have been doing it for years.

One of the suspects, Dogo told our Correspondent that he was contracted to do the job at the sum of N2million before he involved others.

