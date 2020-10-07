Metro & Crime

Police arrest 4 ritualists with human head in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

Niger State Police Command on Wednesday arrested and paraded four suspected ritualists with a human head.
It was learnt that the suspects exhumed and severed the head from Kanti village grave yard through Ibbi village in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday, October 3 at about 8am.
The four suspects, namely one Alhaji Suleiman Abubakar, 50, Babuga Mamman,42, Abdullahi Dogo, 30, and Abubakar Abdullahi, 31, all of Sabon Pegi Mashegu LGA.
During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were contracted to get the human head for a sum of N2 million by one Nasiru of Koko town in Kebbi State and one Muhammadu of Sabon Pegi in Mashegu LGA of Niger State currently at large.
The suspects told our Correspondent that the buyers wanted to use the head for ritual purposes, claiming they have been doing it for years.
One of the suspects, Dogo told our Correspondent that he was contracted to do the job at the sum of N2million before he involved others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun Police to religious leaders: Don’t reopen churches, mosques

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has warned religious leaders against reopening worship centres in defiance of the directive of the state government. The state government, on Friday, suspended its earlier plan to partially reopen churches and mosques in the state, citing increasing rate of community transmission of coronavirus pandemic. Governor Dapo Abiodun had two weeks […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa residents protest Tribunal’s nullification of Diri’s victory.

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Scores of student groups, market women and non-Indigenes in Bayelsa State on Wednesday trooped out to protest the​ majority ruling of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal nullifying the governorship election of the state. The tribunal, sitting in Abuja, had orderded a fresh election within 90 days over a petition filed by the Advance Nigeria Democratic […]
Metro & Crime

Mourners defy COVID-19 protocols as Kashamu buried in Ijebu-Igbo

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

*Abiodun, Amosun, others pay last respects Ijebu-Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, stood still on Sunday as the remains of Senator Buruji Kashamu were committed to mother earth.   Kashamu, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2019, died on Saturday following complications reportedly arising from coronavirus.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: