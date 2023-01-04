Police arrest 4 suspected killers of APC chairman, recover rustled cows in Sokoto

Umar Abdullahi Sokoto The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested four suspected killers of a ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State and recovered rustled cattle in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of the state. DSP Sunusi Abubakar, the command’s PPRO who stated this in a statement said four members of the syndicate were arrested and part of the livestock recovered by the police. “The killing of All Progressive Congress (APC), ward Chairman in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State has no element of political undertone as earlier speculated,” the statement added. “Recall that the command received a report on rampaging suspected armed bandits that invaded Gidan Huloti, Tungar Maza, Galadi and Agajibi villages in Gwadabawa Local Government Area that a large number of cattle and sheep belonging to different households in the said villages were rustled during which they shot to death one Lawali Iliya Agajiba, later found be the APC ward Chairman,” he said. He further stated that there was prompt follow up by the police that led to the interception and the recovery of some of the livestock. Four members of the syndicate were arrested while transporting away some of the rustled livestock to a point in Bodinga Local Government Area from Tsauna Village of Illela Local Government Area, using a Mitsubishi Canter Truck and currently the case is undergoing investigation.
Related Articles
Sokoto sends 10 trailer-loads of relief materials to IDPs
The Sokoko State government has sent 10 trailer-loads of relief materials to victims of banditry in Sabon Birni and Isa communities taking refuge in Maradi region of Niger Republic. The relief materials, the government said, is to help improve the welfare of Sokoto State indigenes and other communities who fled to neighbouring Niger Republic […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NDLEA arrests wanted suspected drug baron, woman linked to Pakistani cocaine syndicate
Barely 10 days after a suspected drug baron, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem, who is the owner of Adekaz Hotels, was declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), over offences bordering on trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering, the agency has announced his arrest by its operatives. In a statement […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UNILAG Alumnus bags 53 years for raping 19-year-old student
An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court Monday sentenced one John Otema, an alumnus of the University of Lagos (Unilag) to 53 years imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old student (name withheld) of the institution on campus. The 34-year-old graduate, a quantity surveyor and facilities manager, was charged before Justice Abiola Soladoye with three counts […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)