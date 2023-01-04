Police arrest 4 suspected killers of APC chairman, recover rustled cows in Sokoto

Umar Abdullahi Sokoto The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested four suspected killers of a ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State and recovered rustled cattle in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of the state. DSP Sunusi Abubakar, the command’s PPRO who stated this in a statement said four members of the syndicate were arrested and part of the livestock recovered by the police. “The killing of All Progressive Congress (APC), ward Chairman in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State has no element of political undertone as earlier speculated,” the statement added. “Recall that the command received a report on rampaging suspected armed bandits that invaded Gidan Huloti, Tungar Maza, Galadi and Agajibi villages in Gwadabawa Local Government Area that a large number of cattle and sheep belonging to different households in the said villages were rustled during which they shot to death one Lawali Iliya Agajiba, later found be the APC ward Chairman,” he said. He further stated that there was prompt follow up by the police that led to the interception and the recovery of some of the livestock. Four members of the syndicate were arrested while transporting away some of the rustled livestock to a point in Bodinga Local Government Area from Tsauna Village of Illela Local Government Area, using a Mitsubishi Canter Truck and currently the case is undergoing investigation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...