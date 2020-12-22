Metro & Crime

Police arrest 500 people for not wearing face masks

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Taiwo Jimoh

No fewer than 500 people have been arrested by police in Lagos State for not wearing face marks in various part of the state.
The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspects      Monday at the Command’s headquarters in Ikeja, said anybody seen walking on the road, dancing in clubs, inside a vehicle, in churches, mosques, shops and markets without wearing face mask would be arrested and prosecuted.
According to him using a handkerchief in place of nose cover will not be accepted in the state.
He said: “Handkerchiefs cannot be taken for face masks, they are different.”
According to him a handkerchief is worse because they are used to wipe sweat, dirt and other impurities, and thus  can cause more harm than not wearing nose masks.
“We arrested them, because they were not wearing face masks. Don’t see policemen as wicked people they are only carrying out their duty that is beneficial to you and other people.
“Despite warning by the state and Federal Government about COVID-19, yet clubs and pubs are still operating. It is our responsibility to protect and save lives. COVID-19 is real. What I want you to know is that gathering in clubs or places where there is no social distancing will not be accepted in the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kalu’s aide seeks media cooperation over projects

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

The legislative aide to the Senator representing Abia North, Bar Victor Etie, has solicited the cooperation of the media in projecting the numerous projects being executed by his principal, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in the district. Interacting with members of the correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Tuesday in Umuahia, Etie said […]
Metro & Crime

Prostitute held over 40-year-old patron’s death in P’Harcourt brothel

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt

A sex worker, name withheld, has been arrested by the police after a 40-year-old man, Enuduisu Godday Odili, died in her room at a brothel in the Mile 2 area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.   Odili, a native of Delta State, was hale and hearty the night he visited the brothel at Azikiwe Street, […]
Metro & Crime

Internet fraud: LAUTECH final year student bags 12 months jail

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday sentenced a final year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Lawal Olakunle, to 12 months imprisonment for internet fraud otherwise known as ‘yahoo yahoo’. The convict pleaded guilty to internet fraud and unlawful possession of N282,068.80 preferred against […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: