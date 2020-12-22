Police arrest 500 people for not wearing face masks

Taiwo Jimoh

No fewer than 500 people have been arrested by police in Lagos State for not wearing face marks in various part of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspects Monday at the Command’s headquarters in Ikeja, said anybody seen walking on the road, dancing in clubs, inside a vehicle, in churches, mosques, shops and markets without wearing face mask would be arrested and prosecuted.

According to him using a handkerchief in place of nose cover will not be accepted in the state.

He said: “Handkerchiefs cannot be taken for face masks, they are different.”

According to him a handkerchief is worse because they are used to wipe sweat, dirt and other impurities, and thus can cause more harm than not wearing nose masks.

“We arrested them, because they were not wearing face masks. Don’t see policemen as wicked people they are only carrying out their duty that is beneficial to you and other people.

“Despite warning by the state and Federal Government about COVID-19, yet clubs and pubs are still operating. It is our responsibility to protect and save lives. COVID-19 is real. What I want you to know is that gathering in clubs or places where there is no social distancing will not be accepted in the state.”

