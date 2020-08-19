Police arrest 59 alleged cult members in C’River

The Cross River State Police Command on Wednesday paraded no fewer than 59 persons alleged to be members of cult groups.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr.

Abdulkadir Jimoh, who paraded them, said 55 of the suspects were members of a

masquerade group known as “Nnabor

Confraternity”, while four others belong to the Vikings Confraternity.

Jimoh, who also paraded four women

among the members of the Nnabor

Confraternity, said some of the items

recovered from them include two Hiace

buses, two motorcycles, three human skills, five machetes and three red flags with

human skulls drawn on them and they werearrested while on their way to Akwa Ibom

State.

“On 16th August 2020 at about 2300 hrs,

there was a distress call that hoodlums

were beating and damaging people’s property along Murtala Mohammed Highway and a team of operatives from the Anti-cultism/Kidnapping Squad swiftly responded and

arrested four persons who confessed to be members of Vikings Confraternity.

“On the 17th August 2020, at about 1555

hrs, 51 suspects were arrested on their wayto Akwa Ibom State and they were sighted on procession while flying their flag and

dressed in strange regalia in town and the

police swiftly arrested them.

“During interrogation, all admitted being

members of a cult group called Nnanor

Confraternity and the command is making

frantic effort to uncover their mission,

sponsors and conduct forensic/DNA tests on the human skulls found on them,” the

police boss said.

Like this: Like Loading...