The Cross River State Police Command on Wednesday paraded no fewer than 59 persons alleged to be members of cult groups.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr.
Abdulkadir Jimoh, who paraded them, said 55 of the suspects were members of a
masquerade group known as “Nnabor
Confraternity”, while four others belong to the Vikings Confraternity.
Jimoh, who also paraded four women
among the members of the Nnabor
Confraternity, said some of the items
recovered from them include two Hiace
buses, two motorcycles, three human skills, five machetes and three red flags with
human skulls drawn on them and they werearrested while on their way to Akwa Ibom
State.
“On 16th August 2020 at about 2300 hrs,
there was a distress call that hoodlums
were beating and damaging people’s property along Murtala Mohammed Highway and a team of operatives from the Anti-cultism/Kidnapping Squad swiftly responded and
arrested four persons who confessed to be members of Vikings Confraternity.
“On the 17th August 2020, at about 1555
hrs, 51 suspects were arrested on their wayto Akwa Ibom State and they were sighted on procession while flying their flag and
dressed in strange regalia in town and the
police swiftly arrested them.
“During interrogation, all admitted being
members of a cult group called Nnanor
Confraternity and the command is making
frantic effort to uncover their mission,
sponsors and conduct forensic/DNA tests on the human skulls found on them,” the
police boss said.
Police arrest 59 alleged cult members in C’River
