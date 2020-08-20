Police arrest 59 for cultism in C’River

Police in Cross River State yesterday paraded 59 people for allegedly being members of cult groups. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh, said 55 of the suspects were members of a masquerade group known as “Nnabor Confraternity”, while four of the suspects belonged to the Vikings Confraternity. Jimoh disclosed that four of the Nnabor Confraternity members were women. He said some of the items recovered from them included two Hiace buses, two motorcycles, three human skulls, five machetes and three red flags with human skull drawn on them.

The commissioner and the suspects were arrested while on their way to Akwa Ibom State. He said: “On August 16, 2020, about 11pm, there was a distress call that hoodlums were beating and damaging people’s property on Murtala Mohammed Highway. A team of operatives from the Anti-Cultism/Kidnapping Squad swiftly responded and arrested four persons who confessed to be members of Vikings Confraternity. “On August 17, 2020, about 3:55pm, 51 suspects were arrested on their way to Akwa Ibom State. They were sighted in a procession while flying their flag and dressed in a strange regalia in the town.

The police swiftly arrested them. “During interrogation, all of them admitted being members of a cult group called Nnanor Confraternity. The command is making frantic efforts to uncover their mission, sponsors and conduct forensic/DNA test on the human skulls found on them.” Jimoh said the suspects would be charged to court promptly. He warned all heads of secret cult groups operating in the state to have a change of mental attitude “as the command will not hesitate to deal with them no matter their connections.” The police chief assured members of the public that in line with the Standard Operations Procedure (SOP), all tactical teams and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) have been directed to provide visibility policing in the state, using ‘Intelligence Community Policing’ template.

