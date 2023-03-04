Police Arrest 6 Notorious Armed Robbers On Lagos, Recover Gun

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six suspected armed robbers terrorizing residents and traders of Ajegunle and Alaba-Rago of the state.

The suspects identified as Chukwuemeka Emmanuel (21), Chukwuebuka Innocent (24), Umaru Isah (21), Emmanuel Ita (19), Olayitan Ayinde (18) and Moshood Ayinde (25), were arrested in different areas of the state, while efforts are being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gangs and recover other weapons.

The Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement said the two suspects arrested belong to two different gangs, notorious for dispossessing unsuspecting victims of their valuables.

He said items recovered from the suspects include; One unregistered motorcycle, one locally made gun, one Infinix Note 7 and one iPhone 7.

Hundeyin added that the arrest of the suspects followed swift investigations into reports of activities of the robbers in the areas.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, charges Lagos residents to promptly alert the police to suspicious happenings in their localities to further enable the police rid the state of crime and criminality.

The police boss, however, said the suspects would be arraigned at the end of the investigation.

