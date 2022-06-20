Police arrest 6 suspected cultists over mayhem in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested six suspected members of the Eiye confraternity in Sagamu area of the state. Their arrest followed the renewed supremacy battle between members of the Aiye and Eiye cult groups which claimed no fewer than 10 lives.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the arrest to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspects were arrested in separate operations carried out by the police.

According to him, the suspects: Rafiu Osokoya, a.k.a Osama, Azeez Abiola a k.a Scofield, Ogunsanwo Waheed a.k.a 50cent, Toheeb Ayodele a.k.a Emir, Kolawole Adegbenro and Azeez Taiwo have been on the wanted list of the command for their roles in various cult clashes in Sagamu and its environs.

Oyeyemi said, the sus pects were arrested following an information received by the CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin – led anti cultists unit that, “the hoodlums were holding a nocturnal meeting along Ayepe/Odogbolu area on how to unleash another round of terror in Sagamu area of the state.”

“Upon the information, the team moved to the area where the suspects were rounded up, but some of them escaped.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to belonging to the dreaded Eiye cult group who have been unleashing reign of terror in Sagamu since the beginning of this year. “They confessed to killing of one Animashaun in Sagamu and another person simply identified as Ekwe also in Sabo area of Sagamu.

“They further confessed that their group was responsible for the death of one Adigun and Elewure both of whom were killed at Isote area of Sagamu early this year during one of their nefarious operation,” the PPRO said.

He added that, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang.

