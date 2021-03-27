Police arrest 7 for murder, attempted murder in A’Ibom

The Police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested four suspects, including middle – aged woman, Christiana Wilson, for the murder of a 19 – year old boy, Edidiong Wilson, in Eket Local Government Council of the state. They also arrested three other persons for the attempted murder of middle – aged woman after abducting her two children for sale. State Police Commissioner, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme told newsmen in Uyo on Friday that the deceased was also beheaded by the suspects one week after he was killed for haunting them.

The middle – aged woman in the murder case is said to be the stepmother of the deceased while she was said to have given the other suspects N1, 500 to entertain themselves after the act. “Investigations revealed that the principal suspect, Christiana, conspired with four others and abducted her stepson to a nearby bush at Ikot Usekong where the victim was beaten to death.

“The suspects buried the deceased in the said bush and later went back to exhume the decomposed body, cut off the head and buried it separately on December 30, 2020 about 7pm on the grounds that his ghosts was disturbing them. They thereafter fled to Ondo State. “Christiana stated in her statement that sometime in September 2020 she gave the deceased N100, 000 being part of the proceeds from the sale of the late husband’s vehicle to keep for her, but when she demanded the money from the deceased, he told her that he saved the money in a microfinance bank in Eket and never returned same.

“This prompted her to contact her son in law, one Saviour Peter, who came with other suspects to abduct the victim. All the suspects have confessed to the crime and will be charged to court,” Amiengheme explained. The suspects, however, said that they did not murder the deceased but that he died while they were beating him after complaining of ulcer pains. According to the commissioner, the three other suspects, Benjamin Okon, Gideon Edet and Ekemini Akpan, were all arrested by the police with the cooperation of youths in Mbiabong, Ibiono Ibom local government council following a distress call. “Investigations revealed that on the March 20, one Grace Sampson Edem visited her sister in-law in company of her two male children, who were 8 years and nine months old respectively.”

