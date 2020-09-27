Police arrest 72-year-old man for raping minor in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 72-yearold man, Ishola Tijani for allegedly defiling a sevenyear- old girl (name withheld).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday disclosed that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, September 22 in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the State.

According to Oyeyemi, the mother of the victim lodged a complaint at Iperu police station that, while she was away from the house, the suspect had taken advantage of her daughter.

She told the police that, when she came back, she found her daughter feeling uncomfortable and upon enquiry, the girl explained that Ishola lured her into his room and forcefully had sex with her. Upon the report, the PPRO said, “the Divisional Police Officer of Iperu division quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy old man was promptly arrested.”

He added that, the victim was taken to a hospital where it was confirmed that she had been raped. The PPRO disclosed that, the suspect had confessed to committing the offence.

Like this: Like Loading...